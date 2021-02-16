World Firsts and Broken Bones | 'My War II' Is Essential Viewing - Mpora

Mountain Biking

World Firsts and Broken Bones | ‘My War II’ Is Essential Viewing

You absolutely, and we can't stress this enough, need to watch 'My War II' featuring Paul Couderc

Credit: Jules Langeard

Here at Mpora, we were big fans of Paul Couderc’s ‘My War’. It was one of those videos that comes along once in a while, one of those videos where creativity, skill, and ballsiness were all well and truly dialled up to 11. It was, in short, sicker than a fresher’s week vom bucket.

‘My War II’ takes a lot of the key ingredients from the first instalment and then, well, it does more of it. More salt, more pepper, more artistic mountain biking goodness. More.

More. More. More.

“If you like innovation, emotions, self-sacrifice, perseverance… a heavy sprinkling of suffering”

If you like innovation, emotions, self-sacrifice, perseverance as well as a heavy sprinkling of suffering in your bike edits, you’ve come to the right place. Paul’s not only an incredible rider, he’s also a bloody courageous one as well.

We can’t quite decide whether we like ‘My War’ or ‘My War II’ more but maybe this is one of those times where we don’t need to pick favourites, where we don’t need to solidify things. Just enjoy them both, and appreciate the fact the world you live in provides you the opportunity to watch both of them.

Bring on ‘My War III’.

Rider: Paul Couderc
Directed by: Leon Perrin
Film: Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Edit: Leon Perrin
Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel
Colour Grading: Alex Naureils
Photography: Jules Langeard

Credit: Jules Langeard
Credit: Jules Langeard
Credit: Jules Langeard

