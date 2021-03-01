Screenshot from ‘Aurai’ (AKU)

“I had planned the start in spring or in any case after the winter, but this year the snow in February was very settled and hard, a consequence of snowfalls followed by rain even at high altitude, and I had to anticipate. These conditions, although treacherous, allowed me to be very fast, especially on the ridges with crampons on my feet. I didn’t plan too much, I simply wanted to tackle the countless peaks day after day, I only chose a starting point without knowing what the arrival point would be in the evening.”

Peter faced many stages when on the route and was faced with the relentless task of classic alpine-style climbs alongside ski mountaineering routes that made for an even tougher climb. This film takes you through key moments of Peter’s life. You’ll learn about his experience as a youngster, and how the Lagorai will always have a special place in his heart.

“To move, I relied only on my instinct”

Peter goes on to say, “To move, I relied only on my instinct, no paper, no technological means to help me. Simply my gaze and my eyes to guide me towards one peak after another that I saw in front of me. Much of the route took place on even highly exposed and demanding ridges that went far beyond the classic mountaineering and ski mountaineering itineraries and often with the unknown factor of not being able to pass. It was not a feat but a great adventure: walking, climbing, skiing, I saw deer, chamois, eagles, grouse, and wolves, I once again felt part of this environment, and I enjoyed it. And all of this goes far beyond pure sporting performance.

“In my activity, as a mountain guide I have known many mountains, but every time I gladly return to the Lagorai because here I find a tranquility, a different air than in other valleys. Tourism has only touched these mountains forged by peasants, which still smell of agriculture, huts, and grazing cows. They are different mountains, there are no ski resorts except a few on the edge, only a road crosses them and is closed off. Winter, there is no mass tourism, and so they have remained alive and authentic, they are not yet a funfair, a tourist proposal to be delivered to tourists in mid-August.

“I work here, not only as a mountain guide. I also work as a farmer. I have a farm, and I cultivate the land and cut the forest. I experience the mountains at 360 degrees as a mountaineer as a sportsman, as a person who was born there.”

