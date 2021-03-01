Mountain guide Peter Moser has a special relationship when it comes to the Lagorai. It’s a place he gets to call home. There are no peaks, gullies, walls, or ridges that this mountaineer has not climbed within the Lagorai. Moser has been climbing in the area since he was a little boy, and felt it was time to bring it all together under one project.
This gave birth to the idea for the Lagorai in winter “all in one breath” climbing challenge. This saw him climb 200 summits above 2,000m in the Lagorai-Cima d’Asta mountain range in just 15 days. As challenges go, it’s one that most mountaineers would spread out across the course of a lifetime.
Aurai, produced by AKU, follows Peter Moser completing the challenge as he covers everything from Panarotta to Passo Rolle. This is a task where he faced 6000 metres of altitude difference on a daily basis. Through it all the mountain guide of Valsugana persevered and certainly got good use out of the AKU Hayatsuki GTX.
Reflecting on the climbing project, Peter said: “In this experience, I shook off every rule and every mental scheme for the umpteenth time, I returned to my habitat with the excuse of staying alone as much as possible. Only the snow under my feet accompanied me, the wind in my hair, the gaze turned to the horizon and only the sound of my breath in my ears. I chose to tackle this path by putting everything that is part of my mountaineering: light, fast and alone, choosing the most technically beautiful and demanding slopes.
