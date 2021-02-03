Mountain puns that will have you reaching for the oxygen

Puns are the salt of the comedic universe. Go overboard with them, and you’ll ruin the flavour of an entire evening. Refuse to use them at all and you’re staring straight down the barrel of a bland and boring social occasion.

In the past, we’ve done running puns, travel puns, ski and snowboard puns, mountain bike puns and beach puns (to name a few). Until now though, we’ve never done mountain puns. We wanted to change that and so, without further ado, please stick on your crampons and join us as we ascend this laughter-spewing hill together. It’s less of a mountain, and more of a ‘lol-cano’.

1) The part of my head I use for listening keeps climbing Mont Blanc. What can I say? It’s a mountain-ear

2) Is it me or do the Andes look different these days?

3) What’s a mathematician’s favourite part of a mountain? The summit

4) The mountains in Switzerland are incredible. And their flag is a big plus as well