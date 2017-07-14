Most people already know that the world’s highest mountain is Mount Everest. It’s common knowledge, it’s mainstream, it’s not much of a secret. But, and let’s get real for a second, how many people do you think know what the world’s sixth highest mountain is? Or, for that matter, what the third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, and ninth highest mountains in the world are. Exactly. That’s the sort of trivia only real mountaineering hipsters have. Thankfully, and big shoutout to Google here for helping us in our hour of need, we can now all be mountaineering hipsters together. Knowledge is power, power is knowledge etc.

1) Mount Everest

Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. Photo via Getty Images.

As we’ve already said, and as you already knew, Mount Everest is the world’s highest mountain. Its peak is an eye-watering 8,848 metres above sea level, making it well over eight times taller than the highest mountain in Wales (Snowdon, at 1,085 metres above sea level).

Everest is situated on the border between Nepal and the autonomous region of Tibet. Officially speaking, the first successful Everest climbers were Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. It is estimated that there is well over 200 dead bodies on Everest, all of them remarkably well-preserved because of the extremely cold temperatures.

Everest is part of the Seven Summits. The Seven Summits is a list made up of the highest mountain on each of the world’s seven continents. Climbing all seven of the Seven Summits is one of the ultimate achievements in the sport of mountaineering.

2) K2

K2, the world’s second highest mountain. Photo via Getty Images.

Who remembers the film Vertical Limit? It came out in the year 2000 and starred Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton, Robin Tunney and Scott Glenn. Anyone? Well, anyway, it was set on K2 (the world’s second highest mountain).

K2, also known officially as Mount Godwin-Austen or Chhogori, has a summit 8,611 metres above sea level. It is located on the border between China and Pakistan. The Chinese side of the mountain is widely considered to be the more difficult and hazardous side, so the summit is usually attempted from the Pakistan side.

Behind Annapurna, K2 has the second highest fatality rate of any mountain with a height over 8,000 metres. Approximately speaking, there’s one death for every four successful climbs; justifying its nickname as the “Savage Mountain.” Unlike with the other 8,000 metre peaks, nobody has ever successfully ascended K2 in winter