Indian Climber Anshu Jamsenpa Sets Record, Scaling Mount Everest Twice in Five Days - Mpora

Share

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Indian Climber Anshu Jamsenpa Sets Record, Scaling Mount Everest Twice in Five Days

The 38-year-old mother of two is the fastest women to complete a double ascent of Everest

Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa has just scaled Mount Everest twice in the space of five days – and set a women’s summit record in the process.

The 38-year-old Anshu is a mother of two and now holds the record for the fastest female double ascent of Everest ever made. The previous record was held by Nepali woman Chhurim Sherpa who made two ascents to the peak of the mountain in seven days back in 2011.

Anshu was born in the mountainous northeast of India, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, and works as a motivational speaker – not hard to see why – and a mountaineering trainer – which again, makes sense.

Her first completion of the record ascent took place on the southeast ridge route of the mountain on May 16, following this up with a second trip to the top on May 21. This week, both journeys were certified by the Nepalese government.

This wasn’t the first time Anshu had run up Everest twice. She first did so in 2011 when she took on the peak twice in 10 days. She also climbed Everest in 2013. She is also now the only Indian woman to have scaled the mountain five times.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Anshu said: “I got blisters on my legs. I was tired, but then I thought ‘No, I must try. I must push.’

“I had confidence in myself. If you try, you can definitely get success. The only thing is that you have to be ready to face all the pains and all the obstacles. That was there in my mind, and that’s how I like it.”

Anshu later preached that she believes you can achieve anything if you believe in yourself. This may be true for the incredibly talented Anshu, but given that I once tried to cook a bunch of my mates a fry up after a night out and ended up giving them food poisoning, it’s maybe better advice to some than it is to others.

Anshu’s next goal is to summit Kangto, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh at 7042m. The mountain has never been climbed.

The news comes not long after Kilian Jornet managed to summit Everest twice in five days without extra oxygen or supplementary ropes.

10 people have died on Everest this season alone, as record amounts of permits have been granted to foreign climbers.

This has led to certain criticisms, with an incredibly risky operation to rescue the body of a diseased Indian climber coming under particular scrutiny recently.

Many bodies are left on Everest as it is often too dangerous to get them back down. It’s these kind of dangers that make the achievements of Anshu and Kilian even more astonishing.

You May Also Like

The Gruesome Truth About The Climbers Who Die on Mount Everest

Spanish Climber Kilian Jornet Summits Everest Twice in Five Days Without Extra Oxygen

The Riskiest Body-Recovery Mission in Mount Everest History is About to Begin

Share

Topics:

Everest

Related Articles

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Wild Camping in Europe | Essential Guide

Where in Europe is wild camping legal? Which countries tolerate wild camping?

Wild Camping in Europe | Essential Guide
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Spanish Climber Kilian Jornet Summits Everest Twice in Five Days Without Extra Oxygen

...what have you done this week?

Spanish Climber Kilian Jornet Summits Everest Twice in Five Days Without Extra Oxygen
Travel

Adventure Destination of the Week | Marrakesh

Looking for an epic adventure in North Africa? You'll love Marrakesh and the Atlas Mountains.

Marrakesh | Adventure Travel Guide
Kayaking, Canoeing & Rafting

Great White | Watch The Shocking Moment A Shark Attacks A Kayaker

This is the video of a Great White Shark attacking kayaker out at sea

A Shark Attacking A Kayaker At Sea Has Been Captured On Video
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

The Riskiest Body-Recovery Mission in Mount Everest History is About to Begin

The body of Indian climber Ravi Kumar is in a 200ft crevasse in Everest's "death zone"

The Riskiest Body-Recovery Mission in Mount Everest History is About to Begin
Hiking & Trail Running

Walking in Edinburgh | 5 of the Best Hiking Routes

There's an abundance of hiking walks in Edinburgh waiting to be discovered...

Walking in Edinburgh | 5 of the Best Hiking Routes in the Scottish Capital
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production