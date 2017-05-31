Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa has just scaled Mount Everest twice in the space of five days – and set a women’s summit record in the process.

The 38-year-old Anshu is a mother of two and now holds the record for the fastest female double ascent of Everest ever made. The previous record was held by Nepali woman Chhurim Sherpa who made two ascents to the peak of the mountain in seven days back in 2011.

Anshu was born in the mountainous northeast of India, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, and works as a motivational speaker – not hard to see why – and a mountaineering trainer – which again, makes sense.

Her first completion of the record ascent took place on the southeast ridge route of the mountain on May 16, following this up with a second trip to the top on May 21. This week, both journeys were certified by the Nepalese government.