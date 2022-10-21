Of the 12,000 Nepalese soldiers that entered selection for the British Gurkhas in 1994, you were one of 230 successful applicants. How much of a culture shock was transferring from the Nepalese army to the British Gurkha regiment in the UK?

It hit me in a McDonald’s restaurant in Fleet, Hampshire. Buying my first burger was the first time I didn’t have to barter or haggle with a trader for a product.

How did you navigate the journey from the explosion in 2010 to mountaineering six years later?

I went to some dark places in my recovery. Friends stopped inviting me to their houses because I was in a wheelchair, worrying their homes weren’t set up for me. It made me worry that I was a burden to them. I started drinking so much alcohol that when I was sober my hands would shake and my brain would go foggy. I was angry, and I was having thoughts I should not have been having. Like suicide.

I discovered that many bridges in the UK have safety barriers to stop people jumping from them. But when I began to get help with my combat stress, I saw that I had a choice. Human life is so valuable. I’ve seen too much of it lost – people being erased in a split-second, never getting the chance to do the things they dreamed of. Dealing with the stress taught me to cope and see how much my family at home would suffer without me. My focus shifted to finding my limits and discovering what I could do physically.

What would you tell someone who may be going through a similar experience to you?

There’s an easy way to lead your life, and a hard way. It’s very easy to pour a whisky in a glass, it’s harder to pull your legs on and go to the gym. Both are coping mechanisms, but going the hard way often leads to your life being easier, whilst sticking to the easy route often makes it harder. Pain can be managed through medication, but I really believe that it can be managed through doing the things you love, too.

Are you happy with the term ‘disability’?

I don’t feel my legs are my disability. I consider them my weakness, and everybody has a weakness. It could be your eyes, your hands, your mindset, or your attitude. These things don’t stop you from doing the things you love. My legs are my weakness, and they don’t stop me from living my life to the full. I have to work with them and find different ways to do the things I want to do.

Things like becoming the first double below-knee amputee to summit Nepal’s Mera Peak, in 2017?

It was first mountain I climbed. I used my injury compensation money to pay for the expedition. I set a record doing it – I’m the first double above-knee amputee to summit a peak over six thousand metres – although none of us knew it was a record attempt at the time. Somebody Googled it later. That climb came with a lot of pain, physically and emotionally. There were moments when I broke down and cried like a baby. But on the other side of Mera Peak you have Everest. I couldn’t stop staring at it. It’s a vision that makes you realise why people are willing to risk everything in the mountains. It was worth every second of pain and hard work.

Pictured: Mount Everest. Credit: Getty Images / iStock

Since then, you’ve set more records, including to Everest Base Camp. What special considerations have you learnt you need to make in order to go all the way?

Sorting the physical climbing is easy – how long can I walk and work for each day, and how many days can I keep going. That’s the easy part. People joke with me that I’m lucky because I won’t be losing any toes to frostbite. But really, most people can lead a normal life with a few missing digits. If I damage my legs or limbs to frostbite, I risk being in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. So keeping warm is a huge challenge, and for that we’re trialling battery-powered heating circuits in my prosthetics.

On top of that, I obviously can’t just buy the standard kit and start climbing. We need to design a unique expedition suit and harness. And because I’ll spend almost all my time crawling, I need lots of extremely hard-wearing gloves. I’m going to be moving a lot slower than other climbers too, which means extra food, drink, oxygen, tents, people and more. It’s going to be a very expensive expedition.

What coping mechanisms have you developed to help you through the pain and dark moments on your climb?

Every step is a struggle for me. It would be so easy to give up after two or three paces, so I’ve trained my mind to represent each step as a life, a right or a perception of disability being improved by what I’m doing. When I think that, every step I struggle with pushes me on.

Everest has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently, with images of queues and the waste left by climbers. How do you feel about the human relationship with the mountain?

Like I mentioned, Nepalese people are incredibly proud to have Everest in their country. To be honest, we’re really feeling it. It’s very sad. Nepal’s government must be more responsible and develop ways to properly police it. We must make sure all mountains in Nepal are cared for properly.

