Think Land Rover, and you probably don’t immediately think of mobile phones. Rugged, go-anywhere, do-anything vehicles, designed for farmers, soldiers and the like? Sure. Luxury SUVs made for the Made in Chelsea set? That too. But handsets? Not really their bag, you might think.
But that’s where you’d be wrong, because Land Rover have kicked off 2018 with the launch of a brand new smartphone, unveiled last week at the massive outdoor industry tradeshow, ISPO. The handset is actually made for Land Rover by a British-based mobile company called Bullitt, but the branding – and the performance – meant it caused quite a stir at the show. Not least because it bagged a prestigious ISPO award.
“We were lucky enough to get a sneak peak a couple of days before the launch”
Mpora was lucky enough to get a sneak peak a couple of days before the launch. Like everyone else who saw the the phone, we were full of questions.
Share