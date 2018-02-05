Land Rover Explore Outdoor Phone: Design

You might expect a phone which does all of that to be chunky and unweildy, but the Land Rover phone is anything but. It was designed with input from the team behind Land Rover’s latest sleek-looking models, and it shows.

“It takes design cues from Land Rover,” John Helliwell explained. “The ‘roof bars’ on the back where the magnets are, the ‘grill’ around the microphone… And the camera surround is like the LEDs on Discovery headlights.”

Far from being a secondary phone, something you’d keep hidden away until it was time to go on an exhibition, this is designed to be people’s first and only mobile. As one Bullitt exec put it: “You could put on the table in the boardroom and it wouldn’t look out of place.” Like the cars themselves, the idea is that that serious adventure ability is wrapped up in a slick-looking exterior.

Land Rover Explore Outdoor Phone: Initial Verdict

The view from the top of the Zugspitze, where we tested the Land Rover phone. Photo: Tristan Kennedy

Obviously without knowing the full spec, we can’t deliver a verdict on the phone yet – we’ll save that for our full review when it becomes available in April and we can test it properly. But having taken a first look and had a play around with it in the kind of environment that the phone is meant to be used, we have to say we were impressed.

We didn’t get a chance to use the camera (which will apparently be different on the production models). But from what we saw the Land Rover phone is properly rugged, waterproof, and has impressively long battery life. It also looks sleek, and does everything you’d want a high-end smartphone to do.