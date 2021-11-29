'14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible' Out Now On Netflix - Mpora

Share

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Nirmal Purja On Netflix | ’14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ Out Now

The story of how Nirmal Purja took on all of the world's 8,000 metre-plus mountains, in the space of just seven months. has just been released on Netflix

Nirmal Purja is wired differently. Where some people see a completely unrealistic mountaineering challenge, one that’s not even remotely possible, Nirmal sees only opportunity and potential. Back in 2019, for example, he successfully completed his mission to climb all 14 of the world’s highest mountains (the only mountains on earth with summits above 8,000 metres) within the space of just seven months.

The film all about the huge challenge, called ’14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’, is out now on Netflix. Coming from the same Academy Award-Winning Producers of Alex Honnold’s nerve-shredding climbing film ‘Free Solo’, it promises to be one of the truly great adventure films; a celebration of triumphing against the odds, a celebration of the Sherpa people, a celebration of the world’s most extreme mountain terrain and the magnetic pull it has over human beings.

If you’ve not seen the film’s trailer yet, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times already by the way, you can check it out below. There is, it’s fair to say, some really great moments in it.

Screenshot: YouTube (Netflix)

You May Also Like

Highest Mountain In The World | Top 10

The First Everest Expeditions | A Photography Collection

The Alpinist | A Film About Canadian Climber Marc-André Leclerc

Mount Everest Facts | 50 Things You Should Know About The World’s Highest Mountain

Share

Topics:

Adventure Everest

Related Articles

Travel

Ecotourism | What Is It Really?

Before planning an ecotourism adventure, here's everything you need to know about the travel buzzword

What Is Ecotourism? Definition, Pros and Cons
Skiing

Ski Touring In Valais | Exploring 'Hidden Treasures'

It may be a cliche, but there really are ‘hidden treasures’ in Valais. We spent four days exploring them on a human-powered ski touring mission

Ski Touring In Valais | Exploring The ‘Valley Of Hidden Treasures’ By Ski
Multi Sport

KMF 21 | Kendal Mountain Festival Returns

The festival is back in town. Here’s what to expect at the four-day long event

KMF 21 | Kendal Mountain Festival Returns
Mountaineering & Expeditions

The story of how Nirmal Purja took on all of the world’s 8,000 metre-plus mountains, in the space of just seven months. has just been...

Mountaineering & Expeditions

The story of how Nirmal Purja took on all of the world’s 8,000 metre-plus mountains, in the space of just seven months. has just been...

Mountaineering & Expeditions

The story of how Nirmal Purja took on all of the world’s 8,000 metre-plus mountains, in the space of just seven months. has just been...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production