Nirmal Purja is wired differently. Where some people see a completely unrealistic mountaineering challenge, one that’s not even remotely possible, Nirmal sees only opportunity and potential. Back in 2019, for example, he successfully completed his mission to climb all 14 of the world’s highest mountains (the only mountains on earth with summits above 8,000 metres) within the space of just seven months.

The film all about the huge challenge, called ’14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’, is out now on Netflix. Coming from the same Academy Award-Winning Producers of Alex Honnold’s nerve-shredding climbing film ‘Free Solo’, it promises to be one of the truly great adventure films; a celebration of triumphing against the odds, a celebration of the Sherpa people, a celebration of the world’s most extreme mountain terrain and the magnetic pull it has over human beings.

If you’ve not seen the film’s trailer yet, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times already by the way, you can check it out below. There is, it’s fair to say, some really great moments in it.

Screenshot: YouTube (Netflix)

