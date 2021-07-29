'The Alpinist' Is Your Next Must Watch Adventure Film - Mpora

The Alpinist | A Film About Canadian Climber Marc-André Leclerc And His Solo Adventures

Get this one in your diary, adventurers. It's going to be an essential viewing experience

Ever so often an adventure film trailer comes along that makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end. The trailer for ‘The Alpinist’, a film about Canadian rock climber and alpinist Marc-Andre Leclerc (who sadly died while climbing in Alaska in 2018), will make even the most cynical, ‘seen it all already’, outdoorsy person sit up and take note of the film’s release date (10/09/2021). Yes, this really does have the feel of the next big, must watch, adventure documentary.

“Leclerc embodied the essence of solo mountain adventure”

Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer, the man behind ‘The Dawn Wall’, has set out to make a film that does justice to the intrepid Leclerc. It follows Leclerc as he embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia, one that will ultimately redefine what is considered possible in solo climbing.

Never someone to embrace the limelight, Leclerc was someone who loved to climb alone. Remote alpine faces, well away from prying eyes, were his playgrounds. Nomadic and publicity shy, the phone-less, car-less, Leclerc embodied the essence of solo mountain adventure. The film looks set to shine a spotlight on a fascinating young man responsible for some of the boldest solo ascents in history. You’re going to watch this, aren’t you?

