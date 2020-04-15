I’m sure every Brit out there remembers those old Art Attack competitions over on the BBC back in the day. Neil Buchanan would unveil your creative masterpiece that you’d spent weeks perfecting, all for that five seconds of fame for it to be shown off to the nation, with your name and age proudly displayed below.

Well, the good folks over at Audi Nines are bringing this concept back into fashion with the Audi Nines 2020 Design Contest – they’re giving you the chance to design the courses for each Nines competition, snow or dirt, full courses or single features, it’s up to you. Instead of those five seconds of fame, you’ve got the chance to win some banging prizes and have your designs put to use.

It doesn’t really matter how you scribble down your masterpiece, the team at Nines will take the lot; jot it down on some of that spare toilet paper you now have lying around, or go the full whack and render up a millimetre perfect work of art. It really doesn’t matter how you’ve created it, as long as they can get a good idea of your design and it’s in JPG/JPEG format.

Note: Obviously it’s the best designs that’ll win, so don’t actually go sending them your rough drafts on your loo roll, put some work into it and you may be rewarded.