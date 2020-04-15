Audi Nines 2020 Design Contest | Win Bikes, Boards Or Skis - Mpora

Audi Nines 2020 Design Contest | Win Bikes, Boards Or Skis

Channel your creativity into this competition for a chance to win big

I’m sure every Brit out there remembers those old Art Attack competitions over on the BBC back in the day. Neil Buchanan would unveil your creative masterpiece that you’d spent weeks perfecting, all for that five seconds of fame for it to be shown off to the nation, with your name and age proudly displayed below.

Well, the good folks over at Audi Nines are bringing this concept back into fashion with the Audi Nines 2020 Design Contest – they’re giving you the chance to design the courses for each Nines competition, snow or dirt, full courses or single features, it’s up to you. Instead of those five seconds of fame, you’ve got the chance to win some banging prizes and have your designs put to use.

“It doesn’t really matter how you scribble down your masterpiece”

It doesn’t really matter how you scribble down your masterpiece, the team at Nines will take the lot; jot it down on some of that spare toilet paper you now have lying around, or go the full whack and render up a millimetre perfect work of art. It really doesn’t matter how you’ve created it, as long as they can get a good idea of your design and it’s in JPG/JPEG format.

Note: Obviously it’s the best designs that’ll win, so don’t actually go sending them your rough drafts on your loo roll, put some work into it and you may be rewarded.

Why else should you give the Nines team your creative artwork? Well, Nines are incentivising this competition with some pretty dope prizes (in addition to the fact that your design will be built in real-life by the park teams behind the Audi Nines).

  • Rose The Bruce – rad looking Slopestyle bike, this
  • Leatt DBX 4.0 Helmet + Goggles – helping you get rad once we can get outside again
  • Völkl Ski Setup – Völkl make some of the best skis out there. These skis will be including a pair of Marker bindings
  • Monster Energy Snowboard – we didn’t know Monster made snowboards, but sure it’s a good ’un (we’ve just checked the board, it looks like a Rome x Monster colab. Nice)
  • 10x Monster Energy Espresso Salted Caramel Tray – can’t really fault this; who doesn’t need more energy these days
  • Navelo X Audi Nines Packages – A9 goodies including gloves, bottle etc

So get planning and get that pen on paper and send those designs in to be in with the chance of winning those sweet prizes. We’ll copy the specifics below.

What should the Design look like?

  • Anything from a toilet paper sketch, scribbles, a sketch-up render to an animation of features, full courses, you name it!
  • Add your name, age and country on the design submission.

How to submit the Design?

  • Send the design as a .JPG/.JPEG to the email address: [email protected] 
  • Type your message: Your contact information (full name, email, telephone)
  • DEADLINE: May 1st, 2020, 11:59 pm CET. Winners will be announced on the Audi Nines social channels.

