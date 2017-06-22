Best Outdoor Gear 2018 | A Sneak Peak at Next Summer’s Jackets, Backpacks & Boots

This week, the entire outdoor industry descended on the sleepy German city of Friedrichshafen, nestled on the banks of the stunning Lake Konstanz. The sun shone brightly as exhibitors gave us all a sneak peek at their upcoming products at one of the biggest shows on the calendar; The Outdoor Show 2017.

Hundreds of brands from around the globe filled the massive, hangar-like halls, displaying their best waterproof jackets, tents, walking boots, base layers, climbing gear and more.

Here are a selection of some of the products we saw – highlights of the best outdoor gear that will be in the shops in 2018.

Fjallraven

Fjallraven Greenland Half Century Jacket

In 2018, Swedish outdoor specialists Fjallraven will be celebrating a very special anniversary. It will be 50 years since they released their first ever Greenland Jacket, way back in 1968. To celebrate, they’ll be releasing their Greenland range.

Above is the Greenland Half Century Jacket. It’s a superb jacket that combines functionality with style, so you’ll be just as at home on the hills of the Peak District as you would drinking gin from anything other than a glass in Shoreditch.

The Greenland Shirt Jacket is also rather stylish indeed, and ideal if you’re the kind of person who wants to roll straight out of dress-down-friday into the woodlands for a weekend in the wilderness.

Fjallraven Greenland Shirt Jacket

Another Fjallraven classic with a contemporary twist is the Zip pack. The Kanken is the classic Fjallraven cube-like pack that’s well known the world over, and the 2018 Zip pack takes a lot of its style cues from it. The Zip features padded straps, making this timeless looking piece a little easier on the shoulders in the hustle and bustle of modern day.