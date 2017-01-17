What is Ultra Running? | Everything You Need to Know - Mpora

Share

What-is-Ultra-Running-Everthing-You-Need-to-Know-Man-Running

Running

What is Ultra Running? | Everything You Need to Know

A beginner's guide to the ultimate endurance sport.

Ultra-running simply refers to any running distance above marathon distance, i.e. 26.2 miles. Generally speaking, ultra-marathons will usually be a minimum of 50km or 31 miles. With ultra-running books like Christopher McDougall’s bestselling Born to Run, now widely available, myths about the harmful effects of running long distances to humans have been dispelled. Instead, it is now commonly believed that the human body is more than capable of taking on ultra-distance running, and so the popularity of such events has grown substantially in recent years.

Ultra-running and ultra-marathon events are no longer reserved for elite endurance athletes, they now attract runners of a wide range of abilities. Here are a few essential things you need to know about ultra-running if you are thinking about going the distance.

What-is-Ultra-Running-Everything-you-need-to-know-Runner-Walking-Running-in-Desert.
The human body is capable of the distances that Ultra Running demands. Photo: iStock

1) You will run at a much slower pace

When you embark on a regular road running marathon, you will generally know the exact pace at which you will run as you will have followed a regimented training plan. Ultra-running is a little less predictable than running a marathon. For starters, a large chunk of ultra-marathon races take place on the trail, meaning that the terrain can often be far from predictable.

Secondly, you need to adjust your pace to cope with the additional distance. Few ultra-runners will race out of the blocks, instead they will take off at a relaxed pace to ensure they have enough in the tank to get them all the way to the finish line.

2) The training isn’t as hectic as you think

Training for a marathon is intense. A training plan filled with tempo runs, intervals and long runs will no doubt adorn your fridge door for 6 months, haunting you slightly every time you reach for the milk. However, due to the less rigid format of an ultra-marathon, your training can afford to be a little more ad hoc. As a general rule, the most important thing you can do to prepare yourself for an ultra-distance race is to spend lots of time on your feet.

“Ultra-running is a little less predictable than running a marathon.”

Of course you will need to get your long-runs in, but any time you spend on your feet will help to build your staying power – so start walking places instead of taking the bus, take the stairs instead of the lift and volunteer to do the coffee runs in work! With regard to your run-specific training, it is always a good idea to build your distances up over time. Incorporating tempo and hill work into your runs will also prove hugely beneficial when it comes to building your strength and endurance for ultra-running.

3) Walking is definitely acceptable

Walking during an ultra-marathon is nothing to be ashamed of – you will often see competitors walking up mountains in order to conserve energy. In the longer races, you will even see people using trekking poles in order to taking some of the pressure of tough terrain off the body.

What-is-Ultra-Running-Everything-you-need-to-know-Runner-Walking
Pace yourself – Ultra Running is all about managing your effort. Photo: iStock

4) Good running shoes are essential for ultra-running

Your running shoes are the most important piece of ultra-running kit that you can invest in. Look at the type of ultra-running you are doing (trail or road), your running style and your foot shape and choose your shoe accordingly. Running shoes will not last forever, and while they may look ok, if you have racked up a lot of miles, it is probably time to invest in a new pair. Opinions vary in terms of the amount of miles you should run in one pair of shoes, but a lot of people believe you need to buy a replacement when you hit the 500-mile mark.

5) Ultra-marathons will all be tough but some are a lot tougher than others

When you hear the word ultra-marathon you immediately think of iconic races like the Marathon des Sables. However, not everyone wants to spend 6 days trekking across a desert while paying £2,000 for the pleasure, and that’s ok. As previously mentioned ultra-running races range in distance and difficulty hugely. If you are starting out, why not opt to take on a relatively flat 50km course? I bet you won’t find it as difficult as you think it is.

What-is-Ultra-Running-Everything-you-need-to-know-Runner-Walking-Group
Not all Ultra Running events take place in extreme locations. Photo: iStock

6) Be prepared for blisters and wobbly toe nails

While running long distances has proved to have its benefits to your physical well-being, there are a couple of downsides that you should prepare yourself for. As you up your distances you will most likely begin to suffer blisters, pressure under the toe nails and you might even lose the odd toe nail too. However, the more you fall in love with the sport, the less you become concerned with these minor mishaps, the pain is always worth the feeling of reward.

7) The bragging rights make the pain worthwhile

A marathon is nothing to brag about when you’ve done an ultra-marathon. Believe me, your kudos in the office will soar when you arrive in on a Monday morning and slip casually into conversation the fact that you smashed an ultra-marathon over the weekend!

what-is-ultra-running-everything-you-need-to-know-high-five
Ultra Running – the best way to up your office kudos! Photo: iStock

You May Also Like:

Trail Running Shoes | 5 of the Best Models on the Market

Runner’s High | How Ultra Runner Charlie Engle Bear Drug Addiction to Run the Sahara

 

Share

Topics:

article fitness and wellbeing information inspiration UK

Related Articles

The Benefits of Running | Why You Should Start, Woman Drinking Water
Running

Get Running | All the reasons to start now

There are lots of reasons - both physical and mental - to start running

The Benefits of Running | Why You Should Start 
Running

Runner’s High | How Charlie Engle Beat Drug Addiction To Become One Of The World’s Most Celebrated Ultra Runners

He did his first marathon in under 3 hours 30 minutes then called his dealer…

Runner's High | How Ultra Runner Charlie Engle Beat Drug Addiction to Run the Sahara
Running

The River Runners | How an Epic 1,100km Ultra Run Gave Two Friends a New Perspective on Poland

"The slight pain I felt earlier in my right leg is now excruciating. I can hardly walk."

Ultra Running in Poland | How A 1,100km Run Gave These Two Runners a New Perspective
Why Is Running Good For You
Running

No Fun Runs | 40 Reasons Why Running Is The Absolute Worst

If you tell people you like running, you're lying...and lying is wrong.

40 Reasons Why You Should Never Go Running
run a marathon with no training loch ness
Running

A Mountain to Climb | We Tried to Run the Loch Ness Marathon Without Training

We put ourselves through hell in the heavenly surroundings of the Scottish highlands

We Tried to Run the Loch Ness Marathon Without Training. Here's What Happened...
Running Awkward
Running

Running Into Cringe | 23 Ways To Make Running Extremely Awkward

Things you can do to turn being a runner into the world's most awkward badge of honour.

Running Into Cringe: 23 Ways To Make Being A Runner The Most Awkward Thing In The World
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production