2) The training isn’t as hectic as you think

Training for a marathon is intense. A training plan filled with tempo runs, intervals and long runs will no doubt adorn your fridge door for 6 months, haunting you slightly every time you reach for the milk. However, due to the less rigid format of an ultra-marathon, your training can afford to be a little more ad hoc. As a general rule, the most important thing you can do to prepare yourself for an ultra-distance race is to spend lots of time on your feet.

“Ultra-running is a little less predictable than running a marathon.”

Of course you will need to get your long-runs in, but any time you spend on your feet will help to build your staying power – so start walking places instead of taking the bus, take the stairs instead of the lift and volunteer to do the coffee runs in work! With regard to your run-specific training, it is always a good idea to build your distances up over time. Incorporating tempo and hill work into your runs will also prove hugely beneficial when it comes to building your strength and endurance for ultra-running.

3) Walking is definitely acceptable

Walking during an ultra-marathon is nothing to be ashamed of – you will often see competitors walking up mountains in order to conserve energy. In the longer races, you will even see people using trekking poles in order to taking some of the pressure of tough terrain off the body.