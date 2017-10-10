Editor’s Letter | The Dark Issue – October 2017

Main image by Thomas Windisch

The first time I saw a disused petrol station I felt a strange mix of sadness and unease. I say this as someone who loves cycling and has very little love for cars.

But there was something so forlorn about seeing the rusted-up pumps and empty forecourt that still sticks in my mind today. I was captivated by it. By the dramatic contrast between how bright and busy it had once been with the state of decay it was now in. It was as if civilisation had an arrow next to it and it was definitively pointing down.

“Like moths working in reverse, we’re often drawn to the dark side of things.”

This issue we take on the theme of darkness. Like moths working in reverse, we’re often drawn to the dark side of things. Why is that? Is it the result of reading too much apocalyptic fiction? Or tv shows? Or just the shrill war-cries on the internet, that gives us an unshakeable sense we’re living in dark times, never more than three beats away from it all crashing down?