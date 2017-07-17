Introducing Rad Season | Your One Stop Shop for Action Sports Holidays & Events - Mpora

Introducing Rad Season | Your One Stop Shop for Action Sports Holidays & Events

Struggling for holiday ideas? Want to do something rad? Check out this new events and booking website

Following action sports can be confusing. Unlike say football, tennis or golf, many of the sports don’t have a unified competition structure. In BMX for example you have the rival UCI and iBMXff contest series, in snowboarding there’s the WST and the FIS, in skateboarding Street League is separate from the X Games, and the list goes on.

If keeping up with results is tricky enough then working out how and when to watch action sports events in person is even more of a nightmare. It was experiencing this frustration for himself which led young entrepreneur Oli Russell-Cowan to start his company, Rad Season.

“I knew that there was always something rad worth going to somewhere in the world at a certain point in time, I just had to find it.”

“The idea came about when I was trekking around Latin America. I found it difficult to find cool events and festivals going on that were a bit different and had an element of adventure and general radness to them.

“There was no detailed information or website. I knew that there was always something rad worth going to somewhere in the world at a certain point in time, I just had to find it.”

It’s not just contests, festivals and other events are listed on Rad Season too. Photo: Oli Russell-Cowan

As well as listing major action sporting events like World Surf League tour stops on one easy-to-navigate website, Rad Season also allows users to compare prices and book flights, accommodation, car hire and all the necessaries to get themselves there.

It’s not just action sports either, there are all sorts of events listed, from music festivals to adventure races and the list is growing all the time.

The site is fairly new, having only been launched last year, but Russell-Cowan has big plans for it. And why not? After all, if it makes finding out about new events and getting to your favourites easier, what’s not to like?

