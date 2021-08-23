When you’ve been producing content for the internet as long as we have, we’d be lying if we said we hadn’t, at times, cast an envious glance over at the #PrintsNotDead movement. After all, many of us who work for Mpora.com and our sister title Outdoors Magic got into writing because, as teenagers growing up, we loved magazines. We loved the look of them, we loved the feel of them, and – without wanting to be too weird about it – we loved the smell of them.

“When our bosses offered us the chance to go and produce something in print we jumped at the opportunity”

With that in mind, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that when our bosses offered us the chance to go and produce something in print we jumped at the opportunity. That’s not to say we don’t dig the internet, it’s just that, well you know, variety, spice, life and all that. Anyway, here we find ourselves; telling you all about the Mpora Journal – Issue 01. It’s Mpora’s first ever foray into the world of putting words and photos on paper and it is, if we do say so ourselves, a pretty fine-looking effort.





What’s in it then? Well, there’s a story about sea cliff climbing in Scotland, an interview with your man Danny MacAskill, an epic skate adventure in the Highlands, a look through the lens of a talented Lake District photographer, a discussion around the democratising power of wave machines, a Q&A with a young Londoner shaking up the capital’s indoor climbing scene, a big Outdoors Magic gear testing mission in Snowdonia and much, much, more to boot.

How can you get your hands on a copy of this thing then? Well, as of Thursday the 26th of August, any (and we mean ‘any’) purchase you make with our friends over on Blackleaf will come with a copy of the Mpora Journal included as standard while stocks last. Yes, it’s that simple. Buy something, anything, on Blackleaf and you’ll get a free copy of Mpora Issue 01 delivered straight to your door as well.

“Buy something, anything, on Blackleaf and you’ll get a free copy of Mpora Issue 01 delivered straight to your door”

The paper quality, by the way, is outstanding. One person in the office, who shall remain nameless, just keeps sort of moving their fingers across it – like a DJ scratching vinyl – and saying things like “Ooft. This paper’s nice, isn’t it?” and “What GSM are we talking about here?”

It’s odd behaviour, for sure, but when you get your hands on a copy of it you’ll maybe, just maybe, understand. One for your coffee table this, quite possibly one for your varnished bookshelf, certainly one to flick through from time to time and quite possibly get inspired by. Here’s to adventure. Here’s to print.

You May Also Like

5 Of The Best Scrambling Routes In Snowdonia | A Guide To The Best Scrambles In North Wales

Shutter Life | Photography In Snowdonia With Eilir Davies-Hughes

Wild Camping On Dartmoor | An Essential Guide

9 Of The Best Treehouses In The UK To Stay In