There’s no way the Welsh people in our audience would have forgiven me if, after doing a Scotland Issue and an England Issue, we hadn’t rounded off the mainland Great Britain trilogy with a Wales Issue. And so, without further ado, here it is. A whole bunch of written editorial dedicated to Cymru.

There’s reflections on the risk and reward of an old abandoned quarry climbing adventure, a conversation with night sky photographer Alyn Wallace, a spotlight on the work of the truly excellent adventure photographer Eilr Davies-Hughes, a whole bunch of useful guides to getting out and about in Snowdonia and a behind the scenes look at the man maintaining the Cambrian Way.

Mwynhau!

(According to Google Translate, it’s Welsh for ‘Enjoy’).

Jack Clayton || Editor of Mpora

Featured image credit: Eilir Davies-Hughes

