There’s no way the Welsh people in our audience would have forgiven me if, after doing a Scotland Issue and an England Issue, we hadn’t rounded off the mainland Great Britain trilogy with a Wales Issue. And so, without further ado, here it is. A whole bunch of written editorial dedicated to Cymru.

There’s reflections on the risk and reward of an old abandoned quarry climbing adventure, a conversation with night sky photographer Alyn Wallace, a spotlight on the work of the truly excellent adventure photographer Eilr Davies-Hughes, a whole bunch of useful guides to getting out and about in Snowdonia and a behind the scenes look at the man maintaining the Cambrian Way.

Mwynhau!

(According to Google Translate, it’s Welsh for ‘Enjoy’).

Jack Clayton || Editor of Mpora

Featured image credit: Eilir Davies-Hughes

The Wales Issue

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Cambrian Way | Behind The Scenes On A Big Welsh Walk

What goes into looking after a long-distance walking trail that stretches right across Wales?

How To Maintain A Long-Distance Walking Trail | Ramblers Cymru On Their Cambrian Way Work
Gear

Gear & Far | Testing Kit In North Wales

Our colleagues at Outdoors Magic have been busy trying out gear in Snowdonia

Gear & Far | Testing Kit In The Welsh Outdoors
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Long-Distance Walks | Best Routes In Snowdonia

Wales is packed full of long-distance walks, many of which pass through Snowdonia

Best Long-Distance Walks In Snowdonia | A Guide For Backpackers and Multi-Day Hikers
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Trail Running | 5 Best Routes In Snowdonia

Snowdonia is the ideal destination for trail runners

5 Trail Running Routes in Snowdonia | The Top Trails For Off-Road Runners In North Wales
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Camping In Snowdonia | An Essential Guide

Useful information on Snowdonia's campsites, wild camping, and glamping options

Camping In Snowdonia | An Essential Guide To Sleeping Outside In North Wales
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Scrambling | The Best Routes In Snowdonia

If you like to get your hands on rock, Snowdonia is full of exhilarating scrambles

5 Of The Best Scrambling Routes In Snowdonia | A Guide To The Best Scrambles In North Wales
