A large area of northern Snowdonia has been recognised as having special cultural heritage in the Welsh Slate Landscape. It has recently been nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status, with a decision to be made in 2021.

The recently developed Snowdonia Slate Trail hopes to let people explore the industrial heritage of the slate villages throughout Snowdonia. It is an 83 mile loop for walkers that starts and finishes in Bangor, passing through Llanberis, Beddgelert and Betws y Coed as well as many smaller villages along the way. Walkers are taken along valleys and around the main mountain ranges, through areas that are rarely visited.

These initiatives could be great for the area. It could share and preserve local history, help visitors understand the area’s wider context and boost the local economy. But an UNESCO stamp does also highlight it as something “worth” visiting.

I think of the tiny pocket of chaos on the summit of Snowdon and the 350,000 people who climb it each year (when just one ridgeline over the hills are empty).

Then there are trails like the North Coast 500 in Scotland. Designed only six years ago, it’s been so well marketed that it’s become a victim of its own success. The Herald Scotland reported it “attracted an audience of 3.3 billion people around the globe in 2018” and has become so commercialised that places are actually asking to be removed from the route to escape. To paraphrase Jurassic Park, before you even knew what you had, you packaged it and slapped it on a plastic lunchbox (or, more likely, a bamboo coffee mug).

One of the most recent additions to the UNESCO family in the UK and the first National Park to be recognised is the Lake District. It got UNESCO status in 2017 to much fanfare and celebration about what it meant for protection and conservation of the area. Yet there is a lot of recent news about fly camping and overtourism.

I’m sure it’s not always like that. In fact, I know it isn’t. I’ve spent tens of days in the Lake District that have been the exact opposite. But I’ve never been to the Lakes in summer. Did people visit before UNESCO? Certainly. Is it a contributing factor? Maybe – or the Wainwright challenges or the Three Peaks or the lack of international travel options this year. Do the conservation and protection benefits outweigh the extra tourism? My optimist says yes. My cynic points at the Thirlmere zip wire plans and raises a single snarky eyebrow.

That was all pretty negative, but things really could swing the other way. Recognition of heritage areas and creating new routes could help landowners and planners see new value in protecting and opening up landscapes. No sneaking through back doors with the risk of a confrontation for trespass, but a simple celebration of local history.

“Would that quarry have been so special if we were supposed to be there?”

The more I think about it though, the more I wonder if that would take away some of the magic. Would that quarry have been so special if we were supposed to be there? If those boots and coats had been accompanied by shiny information boards and QR codes there would have been no feeling of discovery.

The difference between visiting a museum and finding treasure. Put anything behind glass and you’ve made it even more separate from the present. An old boot in an exhibit is pretty boring, but found by chance it’s a magic the like of which I’ve never recreated. It brought what, to me, was a distant and abstract past starkly into the present. They stood here, on this floor, by this wall. They sheltered here, just like you are right now.

Surely this is a selfish attitude. Why should history be left hidden on hard-to-reach cliff tops? I guess there needs to be balance. But an average does still mean leaving things at either extreme – as well as everything in between. Plus, heck, I’m a mountaineer. I’m caught in the tension between accessible and impossible, known and undiscovered. I thrive off risk and edges. Maybe that’s not how everyone thinks, but it’s certainly not uncommon in the mountain-loving community. It’s a complicated cocktail of protection and management, conservation and wilderness – access vs ownership vs commercialisation. I don’t propose to have the answers, but I hope that there will always be some places left to simply be.

