Has it really been a week already? Guess the old saying “time flies when the government’s ordering you to stay in your homes because of a global pandemic” really does have some truth to it. In all seriousness, big up to everyone who’s following the rules properly and helping to relieve some of the pressure on our health service (let’s hear it for our health service again, truly the best of us that lot).

Compared with everything that’s going on in the world right now, a small collection of entertaining videos we’ve shared on the Mpora Instagram this week might seem like small fry (that’s because, relatively speaking, it is). However, there’s also an argument to be made that we could all do with something to distract us from what, at our lowest points this week, has felt like the end of the world.

Cutting to it, over the last seven days on our Instagram there’s been the surf wipeout to end all surf wipeouts, an impressive bit of trampolining, some impressive drone footage of a red prophylactic bodyboarding, a boss level muddy mountain bike skid and a surfer tube riding on his bed.

Watch them videos below. Enjoy.

1) Total Wipeout

2) Bouncy, Bouncy