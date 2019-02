If you liked episode one of the Mpora Pod, you're going to love episode two

Sit back, relax, and let this very good Instagram video content do the rest

How do you go about managing risk when skiing 2,100m down the fourth highest mountain in the world?

With the help of some big name climbers, we’ve fixed your local wall’s biggest problem: its sucky music.

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.