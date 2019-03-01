Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Goooooooooooooooooooooooood video content

It’s quite a statement this but since we started running the best Instagram videos of the week feature, we’re not sure we’ve had a week so choc-a-block with good stuff. The skiers who think they’re in a conga line, the snowboarders who think they’re slugs, the indoor wingsuit fliers giving it the full Nelly “I’m Like A Bird” Furtado, the snowboarders using their snowboards for kickers,  and the kids staging their own Brexit-inspired stunt-show; it’s all been on the Mpora Insta, and it’s all been very, very, entertaining.

1) I’m Coming Up So You Better Get This Party Started

This is art || #skiing #ski #friends #squad #art

2) “WE ARE WORMS! WORTHLESS WORMS!”

3) What Do You Call A Pair Of Nelly Furtados?

4) If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It

5) This Is Brexit

