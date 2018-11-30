Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

If Carlsberg did weekly Insta video round-ups, this would be it

Another week on Earth. Another week of really, really, great content going out on the Mpora Instagram. So great is this latest content on the Mpora Insta in fact that some cool cats out there are even saying it’s the only place, literally anywhere on the internet, where it’s worth spending time. Would we go that far? Would we stand here before you and make such a bold statement? Yes. Yes we would. Get stuck in, pals. Get right stuck in.

1) Mr Steal Yo’ Girl Doing Bits On A Longboard


View this post on Instagram

Yeah, he’s good but can he do that entry level magic trick where it looks like your thumb has been split in half? || Credit: @lotfiwoodwalker || #longboarding #longboarder #skills #tricks #moves #magic

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

2) Surfing Here > Surfing Wave Pools

View this post on Instagram

Take your bog-standard wave pool and stick it in the bin, mate. This place beats them all || Via: @brentbielmann || #surfing #hawaii #waves #nice #beach #drone #ocean

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

3) Squad Goals

View this post on Instagram

You + Your squad + Lots of snow = Living the dream || Credit: @ludochauchaix || #ski #skiing #skier #winter #mountains #adventure #squadgoals #mates #friends

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

4) Candide Thovex Is Quite Good At Skiing


View this post on Instagram

Quite good at skiing, isn’t he? This @candidethovex guy || Additional Credit: @factionskis || #skiing #ski #mountains #winter #anyday #shred #snow

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

5) Chat Shit. Get Banged


View this post on Instagram

“Huh? What d’you call me? Say it again to my face. I dare ya. I double dog dare ya. Yeah, you better run” || #skiing #skier #fight #thuglife #clashofthetitans

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

