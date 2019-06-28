Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

If you dig entertaining video content, look no further than the Mpora Instagram

In terms of video views on the Mpora Instagram, this week’s definitely been one of the busiest ever. Why was that exactly? Well there was the man who couldn’t stop flipping, the greatest dart throw in history, a Japanese man with some serious stone-skimming talent, a vertigo-inducing run from Kilian Jornet, and a harsh lesson in gravity featuring a motocross bike. You can watch them below.

1) Fair play, mate. Not bad

2) The best thing that’s ever happened anywhere

3) Truly a legend of our time

4) Jornet doesn’t mess about, does he?

5) Some say it’s still falling to this day

