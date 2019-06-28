If you dig entertaining video content, look no further than the Mpora Instagram
In terms of video views on the Mpora Instagram, this week’s definitely been one of the busiest ever. Why was that exactly? Well there was the man who couldn’t stop flipping, the greatest dart throw in history, a Japanese man with some serious stone-skimming talent, a vertigo-inducing run from Kilian Jornet, and a harsh lesson in gravity featuring a motocross bike. You can watch them below.
