Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Been a hard week, hasn’t it? Been a bloody hard week. Brexit. It’s Brexit. Am-I-right? Ooh-eeh-by-gum. Bloody Brexit. Bloody, stinking, Brexit. Taking up all your attention. It’s there in the morning, there in the evening, there when you shut your eyes and when you make love to your partner. It’s there. It’s always there. Can’t shake it. Can. Not. Shake. It. Want to think about something else. Want some escapism. Want Mpora’s five best Instagram videos of the week.

1) Heaven


Heaven. Is. A. Place. On. Earth || Credit: @abekislevitz || #skiing #ski #skier #winter #gopro #mammothmountain #adventure #pow

2) Wheelz Doing His Thing


Epic x 1,000,000 || Credit: @aaronwheelz and @nitrocircus || #wcmx #nitrocircus #action #tricks #epic

3) Oh Danny Boy


This is @danny_macaskill’s world. We’re all just living in it || #bikes #scotland #streettrials #edinburgh #monday #mondaymotivation #weekendvibes #skills

4) The Only Way To Open A Beer


It’s Thursday, which is nearly Friday, which is nearly the weekend. Have yourself a beer, mate. You’ve earned it || Credit: @thebigbad_wolfe || #mtb #mountainbiking #beer

5) Genius? Madman? Maverick? Pioneer? You Decide


“Be the change that you wish to see in the world” – Gandhi || Video via: @vinny_t_ || #mountainbiking #mtb #mtblife #skiing #whentwobecomeone

