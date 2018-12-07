Feast your eyes on this all-you-can-eat, Instagram video, buffet
Been a hard week, hasn’t it? Been a bloody hard week. Brexit. It’s Brexit. Am-I-right? Ooh-eeh-by-gum. Bloody Brexit. Bloody, stinking, Brexit. Taking up all your attention. It’s there in the morning, there in the evening, there when you shut your eyes and when you make love to your partner. It’s there. It’s always there. Can’t shake it. Can. Not. Shake. It. Want to think about something else. Want some escapism. Want Mpora’s five best Instagram videos of the week.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share