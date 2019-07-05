It’s hot outside, isn’t it? Arguably too hot. Hot enough to melt you down like a candle. Hot enough to turn you into a sentient puddle on the floor. Almost as hot as the internet-melting Mpora Instagram. Almost, but not quite. See below.
It’s hot outside, isn’t it? Arguably too hot. Hot enough to melt you down like a candle. Hot enough to turn you into a sentient puddle on the floor. Almost as hot as the internet-melting Mpora Instagram. Almost, but not quite. See below.
Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week (28/06/19)
Share