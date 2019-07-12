Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Brace your eyeballs for another round of extremely enjoyable video content

We won’t muck about this week. Won’t overdo this, quite frankly, completely and utterly needless intro bit we do every Friday. No sir. Not today. We won’t do it. We refuse. Refuse, I say. Anyway, here’s the five best videos from the last seven days of Mpora Instagram. Enjoy.

1) Bounce that ball

2) Come fly with me

3) Keeping it chill

4) #ThugLife

5) “Stuck like this. Tell my family I love them”

Topics:

Action Sports awe Best Instagram Videos laughter Listicle video

