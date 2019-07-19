Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Let's pour one out for those involved in the greatest #bottlecapchallenge fail in history

You’ve probably already come across it by now. The #BottleCapChallenge (aka that viral social media game where people have to come up with increasingly elaborate ways to open a bottle and then film themselves doing it). Earlier this week, we saw a video of one such #BottleCapChallenge attempt ending in glorious failure. We loved it so much we shared it on the Mpora Instagram and, based on your responses to it, we think it’s safe to say that you digged it as much as we did. Watch it below.

1) #BottleCapChallenge. #WellPlayed

2) Making for the exit like…

3) Don’t look down

4) Rock ‘n’ roll

5) Splash landing

