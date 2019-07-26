It's been hot outside, hasn't it? Really, really, hot
We’ve all been walking about in an oven this last week. A great big oven that refuses to quit. Throw into the hellish high temperature mix the introduction of a floppy-haired Etonian called Boris into Number 10 Downing Street and, well, I think we can all agree that it’s been a pretty nightmarish week for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Still, the Mpora Instagram is good isn’t it? Still putting out solid gold video content. That’s something isn’t it. Something to cling to in these trying times.
