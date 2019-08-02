Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

If you're looking for great video content, you've come to the right place

Let’s not beat around the bush here. You came, as you do every week, to be entertained by the video content. Video content like the video content below this introduction to the video content. So, with that in mind, here’s the video content; five of the best bits of video content from the last seven days of Mpora Instagram no less. Video content, dear reader. Video content.

1) Put your phone away, lad

2) We are living in the year 2149

3) Hello, hello… I’m at a place called vertigo

4) Ice see you

5) “Watch and learn,” said the instructor

