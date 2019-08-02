Let’s not beat around the bush here. You came, as you do every week, to be entertained by the video content. Video content like the video content below this introduction to the video content. So, with that in mind, here’s the video content; five of the best bits of video content from the last seven days of Mpora Instagram no less. Video content, dear reader. Video content.

1) Put your phone away, lad

2) We are living in the year 2149