Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Which one of these extremely entertaining videos is your favourite?

Believe it or not, there was a time before this weekly round-up of the Mpora Instagram‘s best videos of the week even existed. Hard to believe but it’s true, it’s all true. Anyway, this week’s collection includes a tree that thinks it’s a boomerang, the belly flop competition to end all belly flop competitions, the world’s first 1260 on a skateboard, some epic footage on Monterosa and the best ever trampoline.

1) Belly Floppers Assemble

 

2) Best Ever Trampoline

3) Getting Vertical

4) World’s First 1260 (Skateboarding)

5) The Tree That Thinks It’s A Boomerang

Topics:

Action Sports awe Best Instagram Videos laughter Listicle video

