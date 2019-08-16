Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Share

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

More belly flopping action. Are you not entertained?

It’s looking like this month’s fad is quickly becoming belly flopping. Unlike the belly flop you’d expect to see from the beer-belly packing Brit abroad in Alicante, this kind of belly flopping is more of an art form with spins, twists and flips culminating in a pain-inducing slap.

Anyway, I’ve typed the word belly flop more times that I would’ve liked. We’ve got a sofa big-air, parkour tricks and of course another belly flop from a worryingly high point in this week’s top Instagram videos of the week. Enjoy.

1) Send It For The Boys

2) The Floor Is Always Lava

3) On Yer Scoop, Mate

4) Another Belly-Flop Video

5) Knuckled or Not?

You May Also Like

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week (09/08/19)

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week (02/08/19)

Share

Topics:

Action Sports awe Best Instagram Videos laughter Listicle video

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains In North America

From Canada to Mexico, with the USA in between, here are the highest mountains in North America

Highest Mountain In North America | Top 10
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Which one of these extremely entertaining videos is your favourite?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Rise | The Story Behind One Of The World's Hardest Trad Climbs

You're going to need some serious dedication if you want to make this climb

Rise | Jacopo Larcher And The Story Behind One Of The World's Hardest Trad Climbs
Mountain Biking

Chute Show | Big Lines with Kurt Sorge and Friends

Best viewed with the volume turned all the way up to 11

Chute Show | Watch Kurt Sorge and Friends Head To The Caribou To Ride Big Lines
Skateboarding

X Games | Skater Mitchie Brusco Lands First Ever 1260

Take Tony Hawk's iconic 900 from 1999 and add one whole extra revolution to it

Watch Skateboarder Mitchie Brusco Land The First-Ever 1260 At The X Games
Mountain Biking

Raw 100 V5 | 100 Seconds Of Brandon Semenuk In Utah

What else are you going to do with the next 100 seconds of your time?

Raw 100 V5 | 100 Blissful Seconds Of Brandon Semenuk Mountain Biking In Utah
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production