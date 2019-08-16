It’s looking like this month’s fad is quickly becoming belly flopping. Unlike the belly flop you’d expect to see from the beer-belly packing Brit abroad in Alicante, this kind of belly flopping is more of an art form with spins, twists and flips culminating in a pain-inducing slap.

Anyway, I’ve typed the word belly flop more times that I would’ve liked. We’ve got a sofa big-air, parkour tricks and of course another belly flop from a worryingly high point in this week’s top Instagram videos of the week. Enjoy.

1) Send It For The Boys

2) The Floor Is Always Lava