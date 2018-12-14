Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Are these the greatest videos the world has ever seen? We'll let you be the judge

It’s been one hell of a week, hasn’t it? One hell of a week. There’s been ups, there’s been downs, there’s been that thing with the thing. Cor. Yeah. That was good/bad/traumatic/surprisingly erotic, hey? Mad week. The maddest. Throw it in the mad week nuthouse, and throw away the key already. Mad.

Anyway, here’s our five favourite Mpora Instagram videos of the week.

1) Rest in Peace, Gravity. U R Wiv Da Angles Now


View this post on Instagram

Gravity is dead. Alex Hall killed it with this big jump || Credit: @alexhallskiing

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

2) Diving Is A Scurge On The Beautiful Game


View this post on Instagram

Mondays… am-I-right?

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

3) You Have Never Been This Dignified On A Skateboard


View this post on Instagram

They see me rollin'… || Credit: @sk8ing_toddler

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

4) Strictly Come Dancing… With A Mountain Bike


View this post on Instagram

Someone call the cops because Gabriel Wibmer just stole my moves (he didn't, and this is really impressive) || Credit: @wibmergabriel

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

5) Walking Down The Stairs Is A Mug's Game


View this post on Instagram

When you're bored of walking down stairs like some average Joe sucker || Credit: @cherepko

A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial) on

