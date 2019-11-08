Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Nothing but the best Instagram videos in this week's roundup of... the best videos on Instagram

We reckon this week’s best Instagram video line-up might just be one of the best ones ever. There’s just a real sense of strength in depth here. A mind-boggling climbing move, followed by some standee-up slip ‘n’ slide, followed by a jeep falling through some ice, followed by a man letting go of his phone while flying, followed by a mountain biker falling from the height of the moon; it’s all gold.

1) Err… what?

2) Whoosh

3) Ice, Ice, Baby

4) Hello Darkness… My Old Friend

5) Gravity

