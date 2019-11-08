Nothing but the best Instagram videos in this week's roundup of... the best videos on Instagram
We reckon this week’s best Instagram video line-up might just be one of the best ones ever. There’s just a real sense of strength in depth here. A mind-boggling climbing move, followed by some standee-up slip ‘n’ slide, followed by a jeep falling through some ice, followed by a man letting go of his phone while flying, followed by a mountain biker falling from the height of the moon; it’s all gold.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share