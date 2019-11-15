Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week There ain't no content like a big old pile of Mpora Instagram content

Is the Mpora Instagram the best thing on the internet? We couldn’t possibly say. What we can say, with absolute certainty however, is “Hello. Here is a video of a paraglider landing on a lamppost, a video of someone running in heaven, a video of an incredible flying dog, a video of a mushroom changing colour and a video of a cool mountain biking spot in Turkey.”

Nothing but the best Instagram videos in this week's roundup of... the best videos on Instagram

Throw your mountain bikes away people, it's all about recumbent bikes now

