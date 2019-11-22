What with all the politics going on at the moment (register to vote, register to vote, register to vote, register to vote, register to vote, register to vote, register to vote), it’s probably been harder than normal to keep track of all the excellent video content going up on the Mpora Instagram. If you missed these clips when they went out the first time, consider this your opportunity to make amends.

Our top five videos of the week, this time round, include a snowboarding winter wonderland, a golfer’s trick shot right out the top drawer, a Sam Pilgrim trick so clean you could eat your dinner off it, a cool Sam Anthamatten line on the Matterhorn and a glimpse into the future of skiing (yes, it’s wake skiing).

1) Proof That Heaven Is A Place On Earth

2) Man’s Got Skills To Pay The Bills