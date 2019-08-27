Merrell, the leading outdoor footwear brand, has partnered with Emma Frampton to tell the story of how the Adventure Queens community has inspired women to get into the outdoors.

We live in a time where barriers seem to be going up just as much as they’re coming down – where for every bit of forward-thinking progress made in society there’s a wall (literally in some cases) going up and dividing us from one another somewhere else. It’s all very much a case of one step forward, one step backwards – sometimes two step backwards – at the moment. With that in mind then, let’s be thankful for voluntary organisations like Adventure Queens – a positive force for change in a world that’s sometimes guilty of losing sight of itself.

Founded by Anna McNuff and Emma Frampton, Adventure Queens is a UK-based, not-for-profit, adventure community aimed at removing the obstacles that prevent women from heading off on adventures in the outdoors.

“The outdoors can be so personal”

Our very own Staff Writer Jordan Tiernan sat down for a chat with Emma, who’s partnered with Merrell as part of their mission to tell inspiring stories from across trails across the UK, to find out more about her experiences with the organisation and her belief in the value of connecting with one another through nature.

Credit: Merrell

What is Adventure Queens? How was it started? And what are you looking to achieve with it?

So, we are a women’s adventure community. And ultimately we’re aiming to smash down the barriers preventing women from getting into the outdoors. We started two years ago, in summer 2017, when we put a message out on social media asking if anyone wanted to come wild camping with us.

We got a huge response, which was when we realised that people wanted more access to stuff like this. At the time there was no real communities out there so me and co-founder Anna McNuff started Adventure Queens. And, to be perfectly honest, at the time we had no idea what it would become but we recognised there was a need out there – like even if we could just help a few women, that would still be absolutely amazing.

“We’re aiming to smash down the barriers preventing women from getting into the outdoors”

But it took off more than we thought it might do. We started by organising a couple of wild camping events – so one was ‘Wild Night Out’ in 2017 and then the second one was for Autumn Equinox and that was volunteers taking out small groups of people for wild camping experiences all across the UK.

We then eventually moved on to creating local groups led by volunteers – meaning like-minded people could connect with each other and head out any time.