Where did you sleep last night? It’s a simple question and one that, more often than not, has a pretty standard answer: “At home, in my bed. Also, who the hell are you? And why do you want to know?”

Following a midweek microadventure in Epping Forest, in February, a sleep deprived Jack Clayton (Editor of Mpora) made wild camping the first talking point of the latest podcast episode. This being The Mpora Podcast of course, this discussion naturally led on to game changing tactics for weeing and a comical toilet anecdote courtesy of Outdoors Magic‘s very own Will Renwick.

From there, the pod crew shares its views on that viral footage of a chairlift queue at Vail and discusses whether queueing itself has any place in the outdoors. Finally, the episode ends with a discussion of the Snowpeak 2.5L Wanderlust Jacket and respective responses to the “If you had to wear one jacket for the rest of your life, what would it be and why?” question.

If you’re into the new Mpora Podcast, please do feel free to like it, engage with it, and tell literally every single one of your relatives about it. You’d be doing us a solid. Thanks for listening!

Photo: Jack Clayton

