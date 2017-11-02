We all know ‘that Halloween person’. The one who throws the party every year and insists that it’s not enough to just dress up on Halloween, but that you have to dress up scarily.

This person also tends to be the same person who puts up selfies throughout the rest of the year with captions like “thought this was nice but might delete later”, documents each of their visits to the gym on snapchat and uses the word ‘brunch’ significantly more than either ‘breakfast’ or ‘lunch’.

Turn up for their Halloween party with a comedy costume and you’ll be let in with a sneer. Turn up without a costume altogether and you’ll be pushed in the direction of the Poundland face paint on the table next to the scandalously ‘spiked’ punch and the bowl of sticky spider sweets that will inevitably end up getting thrown at the host.

We all know ‘that Halloween person’. They wear a mediocre costume complete with red contact lenses and scowl at everyone else’s poor effort – but nor your, nor my, Halloween person could lay anything other than adoration at the feet of YouTuber Jesse Wellens when it comes to costumes.