Need for Speeders | New Yorkers Turn a Regular E-Bike into a Star Wars Speeder

YouTubers Jesse Wellens and Casey Neistat have gone above and beyond in their latest video...

We all know ‘that Halloween person’. The one who throws the party every year and insists that it’s not enough to just dress up on Halloween, but that you have to dress up scarily.

This person also tends to be the same person who puts up selfies throughout the rest of the year with captions like “thought this was nice but might delete later”, documents each of their visits to the gym on snapchat and uses the word ‘brunch’ significantly more than either ‘breakfast’ or ‘lunch’.

Turn up for their Halloween party with a comedy costume and you’ll be let in with a sneer. Turn up without a costume altogether and you’ll be pushed in the direction of the Poundland face paint on the table next to the scandalously ‘spiked’ punch and the bowl of sticky spider sweets that will inevitably end up getting thrown at the host.

We all know ‘that Halloween person’. They wear a mediocre costume complete with red contact lenses and scowl at everyone else’s poor effort – but nor your, nor my, Halloween person could lay anything other than adoration at the feet of YouTuber Jesse Wellens when it comes to costumes.

Each year Jesse puts together the most impressive Halloween costume in New York City – and there’s always some surprising form of transport involved.

In 2015 you might remember a viral video of a dude in an Aladdin outfit kicking around NYC on a magic carpet. That was Jesse. In 2016 he dressed up as the silver surfer, and with a motorised longboard as his silver surfboard cruised around the city astonishing all that he passed.

And this year? He’s only gone and made a Star Wars speeder out of a Super 73 e-bike. It’s genuinely insane.

If your ‘Halloween person’ was to see this video, we can only imagine they would start shaking with excitement, begin showing it to everyone they saw, and then quickly claim they had played some kind of part in it.

Anyway, without further ado:

If you’re interested in exactly how an e-motorcycle becomes a Star Wars speeder, then the making of video is below. It was no simple process… and no, unfortunately you probably can’t do it at home. Not unless you have a hell of a lot of equipment.

…and for more Jesse goodness, check out his aforementioned efforts from 2015 and 2016!

