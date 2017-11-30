Portela was being paced by a Subaru WRX 4X4 350 HP Turbo but had to struggle up to 50km/h in a headwind before he could enter the vacuum created by the fairing on the rear of the Subaru – which in this case took the form of a sort of half-gazebo type thing popping out the back of the car. Unfortunately for Portela there were no hors d’oeuvres or refreshments.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Once he entered the vacuum at 50 km/h both Portela and the car accelerated forward together until reaching the final speed.

It took Portela 6’32 “733 and 11 km to hit his peak time. Speaking afterwards he told Red Bull Brazil: “It’s a great emotion, a dream come true and a great challenge.

“It was not easy. I faced a wind against 20 km / h, which made my progression very difficult. When I was at 190 km/h I could not see anything, the rear wheel was already in the air, but I managed to control the bike, persist and beat the mark! It was very difficult, but rewarding.”