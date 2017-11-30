Brazilian cyclist Evandro Portela has just set a new world record for the highest speed achieved on a bicycle on a public road – reaching a full 202km last Sunday.
Cycling on the closed BR277 road between Curitiba and São José dos Pinhais in Brazil, Portela managed to beat his own record of 184km an hour, which was set earlier this year, and went a full 18km/h faster than his previous effort.
Portelo is no stranger to viral internet fame. Footage of the Brazilian drafting a truck at 124 km/h went all over the web, racking up almost four million views, in 2014:
