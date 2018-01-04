We don’t actually speak Italian, so we’re not sure exactly what Dafne is shouting at his adversaries here, but we do imagine the thought-process in his head going something along the lines of:

“‘Cause baby, you’re a firework / C’mon, show ’em what you’re worth

Make ’em go, “Aah, aah, aah” / As you shoot across the sky-y-y.”

Anyway, that’s quite enough Katy Perry for 2018. Here’s the footage:

Of course, the name Dafne Fixed will be more familiar to some of you than others. The guy is actually, the internet tells us, a Cinelli sponsored rider in Italy, which should give you a substantial clue to the big secret surrounding the video…

It’s fake! Well, in the modern sense of the word. It’s a set up at least. It’s not been CGI’d and if it is a stop-motion cartoon, it’s the most realistic one we’ve ever seen.

But it is indeed a set up. Dafne Fixed has brought us whole hosts of great videos before this one – from the superman fixie video to the, err, ‘panda and pink rabbit doing high speed rear wheel sides’ video.

Here’s that one, given that we imagine we’ve probably peaked your curiosity with that title:

So, while this ‘angry cyclist’ video has of course gone viral, and the Daily Mail got all angry about it, it’s really quite a nice video. Or maybe ‘slightly more acceptable’ would be the right way to phrase it.

It’s less ‘angry cyclist fires fireworks at dickhead moped’ and more ‘hysterical cyclist fires fireworks at mates on moped’.

To be honest, we’re not sure which one of them is better. Either way… it’s a good watch, but don’t try it at home!