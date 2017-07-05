So the talking points from stage four of the Tour de France are roughly as follow:
- Arnaud Demare became the first Frenchman to win a sprint in ages
- Geraint Thomas crashed in the last 1.5km wearing the yellow jersey
- Mark Cavendish crashed and has now withdrawn from Le Tour de France
- Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France
- Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France
- Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France
- PETER SAGAN HAS BEEN DISQUALIFIED FROM THE TOUR DE FRANCE
So. What happened?
It looked as though Peter Sagan, sliding to the right in the final sprint, chucked out his elbow and sent Mark Cavendish crashing into the sideboards, causing the injury.
Further viewings suggest this might not actually be the case, and that Sagan’s elbow might have made minimal contact with Cavendish (if any at all). Cavendish looked like he was on his way down already.
A first offence usually warrants a relegation to the back of the peloton and a docking of points, but Sagan is now heading home and will miss out on his chance to take history be equalling Erik Zabel’s green jersey record of six in a row.
If you need to watch it again before voting…
Share