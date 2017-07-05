Tour de France Poll | Should Peter Sagan Really Have Been Disqualified? - Mpora

Share

Road Cycling

Tour de France Poll | Should Peter Sagan Really Have Been Disqualified?

Vote in the poll now!

So the talking points from stage four of the Tour de France are roughly as follow:

  • Arnaud Demare became the first Frenchman to win a sprint in ages
  • Geraint Thomas crashed in the last 1.5km wearing the yellow jersey
  • Mark Cavendish crashed and has now withdrawn from Le Tour de France
  • Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France
  • Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France
  • Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France
  • PETER SAGAN HAS BEEN DISQUALIFIED FROM THE TOUR DE FRANCE

So. What happened?

It looked as though Peter Sagan, sliding to the right in the final sprint, chucked out his elbow and sent Mark Cavendish crashing into the sideboards, causing the injury.

Further viewings suggest this might not actually be the case, and that Sagan’s elbow might have made minimal contact with Cavendish (if any at all). Cavendish looked like he was on his way down already.

A first offence usually warrants a relegation to the back of the peloton and a docking of points, but Sagan is now heading home and will miss out on his chance to take history be equalling Erik Zabel’s green jersey record of six in a row.

If you need to watch it again before voting…

We’re big fans of both Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan, and we’re gutted to see both out of the Tour de France. Sagan’s team have protested the DQ of course, but there has been no further word as of yet

Should Sagan have been disqualified for it? Have you say on the poll below:

Here’s what the professionals think… (more on this here from RCUK who did a full Twitter sweep on rider’s opinions).

2003 Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke

Told Cycling News (read full article here) : “You have ten blokes all rushing towards the line, I don’t put the blame on anyone in particular, but you could potentially say there are five blokes who have a little bit of blame, including the race winner Demare who swerved hard to the left. I think it was just a regular sprint and bad luck in how it turned out like it did. I don’t think that Sagan deserves to be relegated, let alone kicked out of the race.

“The way I interpret it is when you put your elbows out you are protecting your handlebars because when someone hits your handlebars, you go straight down on your arse.”

Tour de France legend Jens Voight

“Alright, you folks want my opinion? Take your time and watch the replay in slow-motion. Then forget about Peter and Cav. Focus on Demarre. He is the first to change trajectory. So when we start punish people – maybe consider him first. His move almost crashed Bouhanni, he is trying to save himself and moves Sagan. Then Sagan moves over to the right and there is no space for nobody left. It’s either be safe and break and loose or maybe win or crash.

“So in my private opinion – the disqualification is too much. I am ok with -80 points in green jersey, last place today and time penalty for Sagan. Here you have it, love me or hate me for it. It is a very dangerous sport we do. And the riders only have split-seconds to make decisions.

“Just to clarify – the Tour organisation has no saying in the #sagangate. Only UCI has jurisdiction here.”

British Cycling Legend Chris Boardman:

“Interestingly, not said Sagan was innocent or that the judges wrong, I think I said inconsistent as Demare cut across Bouhanni, no penalty.”

You May Also Like

Lance Armstrong Has Some Strong Opinions About Peter Sagan’s DQ

Mark Cavendish Crashes Out in Stage 4 After ‘Elbow’ From Peter Sagan

Share

Topics:

Cycling

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Mount Everest | Hiking to South Everest Base Camp Nepal

Hiking to Everest Base Camp - how long does it take, how fit do you need to be and more...

Everest Base Camp | Hiking to South Everest Base Camp Nepal - Everything You Need to Know
Road Cycling

Comment | The Tour de France Have Just Shot Themselves in the Foot

The Tour has just set a dangerous precedent and lost some serious entertainment value

Comment | The Tour de France Have Shot Themselves in the Foot by Disqualifying Peter Sagan
Road Cycling

Tour de France | Here's What Lance Armstrong Thinks About The Decision to DQ Sagan

"My sense is that Peter Sagan is not a dirty rider..."

Tour de France | Here's What Lance Armstrong Thinks About The Decision to Disqualify Peter Sagan
Road Cycling

Blood, Sweat, and Gears | The Incredible Stories of the Tour de France's Greatest Rivalries

The incredible stories of the Tour de France's greatest rivalries

The Incredible Stories of the Tour de France's Greatest Rivalries
Road Cycling

Tour de France | Peter Sagan Protests Disqualification For "Causing Cavendish Crash"

Sagan was firstly docked 30 seconds and 80 points, but Team Dimension Data contested...

Tour de France | Peter Sagan Protests Disqualification For "Causing Cavendish Crash" on Stage 4 Finish
Road Cycling

Tour de France | Mark Cavendish Crashed Out in Final Sprint

The Slovakian accidentally sent Cav down on the final 400m of stage four of the Tour...

Tour de France | Mark Cavendish Crashes Out in Final Sprint of Stage 4 of Tour de France After Peter Sagan Elbow
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production