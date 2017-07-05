Here’s what the professionals think… (more on this here from RCUK who did a full Twitter sweep on rider’s opinions).

2003 Tour de France green jersey winner Baden Cooke

Told Cycling News (read full article here) : “You have ten blokes all rushing towards the line, I don’t put the blame on anyone in particular, but you could potentially say there are five blokes who have a little bit of blame, including the race winner Demare who swerved hard to the left. I think it was just a regular sprint and bad luck in how it turned out like it did. I don’t think that Sagan deserves to be relegated, let alone kicked out of the race.

“The way I interpret it is when you put your elbows out you are protecting your handlebars because when someone hits your handlebars, you go straight down on your arse.”

Tour de France legend Jens Voight

“Alright, you folks want my opinion? Take your time and watch the replay in slow-motion. Then forget about Peter and Cav. Focus on Demarre. He is the first to change trajectory. So when we start punish people – maybe consider him first. His move almost crashed Bouhanni, he is trying to save himself and moves Sagan. Then Sagan moves over to the right and there is no space for nobody left. It’s either be safe and break and loose or maybe win or crash.

“So in my private opinion – the disqualification is too much. I am ok with -80 points in green jersey, last place today and time penalty for Sagan. Here you have it, love me or hate me for it. It is a very dangerous sport we do. And the riders only have split-seconds to make decisions.

“Just to clarify – the Tour organisation has no saying in the #sagangate. Only UCI has jurisdiction here.”

British Cycling Legend Chris Boardman:

“Interestingly, not said Sagan was innocent or that the judges wrong, I think I said inconsistent as Demare cut across Bouhanni, no penalty.”

