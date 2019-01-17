A chalk bag is an essential for any climber – dropping your hands in one to grab a fistful of the white stuff means drier hands and better grip, giving you a way better shot at sending that stubborn V5 all the way to big school.

But wait, not all chalk bags are created equal. Here are the very best, very coolest and very awesomest that we’ve come across; bags, in other words, that your blistered little digits will actively look forward to being dipped into…

1) Topo Designs – £22.50

Colorado cool kids Topo Designs make outdoor apparel that’s just as bombproof as it is brilliant and beautiful. Seriously, you could leave any one of their products, from their all-new mountain jacket to their siiick camera strap, in a room with your demonic 6-year-old nephew, a pair of scissors, some fire and a borderline illegal amount of Haribo, and your kit would live to fight another day, looking hella good in the process. And their tidy little chalk baggies are no different. Made from hardcore 1000D Cordura fabric for unadulterated ruggedness on the outside, and a soft fleece inside to keep your chalk where it should be and not all over your shit, this thing’s a bouldering banger.

2) Static Waxed Canvas – £49.95

Fifty coconuts for a bag full of dust? Oh, sure, it’s a spicy meatball to swallow but knowing that Static started out with little more than an old sewing machine and Californian founder Taylor Carpenter’s idea to handcraft hella dope high quality chalk bags made from locally sourced Californian materials, and knowing that you’re getting a completely unique and handmade product every time, AND knowing that these ones in particular are made from unkillable waxed cotton, and, well, slowly your grip around that crisp salmon note should start to free up. BTW, every bag is infused with San Diegan lavender too (for reasons we’re not totally sure of but properly dig). Of the lot, the one in oxblood gets our vote. Oooosh.