The ten best hoodies today are more than just items of clothing. Unlike virtually everything else you wear, they represent more than just a sweater with a hood. A former British Prime Minster was so enamoured with the items of clothing that he urged the nation to hug a hoodie, but in reality, it’s the hoodie that hugs us, isn’t it. Warm, indulgent, cosy, and only occasionally stained with a bit of prawn bhuna from that takeaway you had last Wednesday night, what’s not to love?

Let’s celebrate this wardrobe essential, by looking at some of the best hoodies you can buy today.

1) RVCA Big Rvca Pullover Hoody – £49.99

California based RVCA are synonymous with board sports, with a roster of skateboarding and surfing’s great and good on their books. With that kind of heritage, it’s no surprise that they’re turning out top quality garms like this Big Pullover Hoody. The cotton blend is warm and comfortable, and the branding is clean and minimal.

Where You Would Wear This

Sunday morning is slowly turning into Sunday afternoon and your hangover has developed into the now familiar, yet still unnerving, existential crisis. Despite needing the toilet for the past three hours, you’ve not moved from that spot on the sofa since you crawled there sometime during that early morning screening of Match Of The Day. Little Mix are helping Simon make a vegan lasagne on Sunday Brunch, which only adds to you questioning quite how life has got you to this point.

You need your mum, but she’s 200 miles away in the rural village you grew up in. An involuntary tear rolls down your cheek. You know the one thing you need – a hug from your mum, reassuring you everything is going to be OK – isn’t going to materialise. But then you remember you’ve got the next best thing. Tucked under the sofa is your RVCA Big Pullover Hoodie. You slip it on and instantly feel that comforting, warm embrace. Maybe everything will be alright. Maybe you’ll make it through Sunday. Thanks RVCA.