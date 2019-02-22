Pictured: Leo Houlding going all Game of Thrones on a climbing mission in Antarctica

LEO HOULDING, pro climber and first Brit to free climb El Capitan in Yosemite

“When I’m training, I tend to listen to a lot of techno mixes. More often than not, that means putting on one of Stockholm DJ Adam Beyer’s Drumcode podcasts. Aside from that, I’d suggest Beautiful Lies by B-Complex – it’s a dose of classic drum’n’bass that featured in The Asgard Project film I made a few years ago with Al Lee. And then there’s the Ghosts N Stuff by deadmau5 (but go for the instrumental version), and Sister by Me & My Toothbrush.”

MICK FOWLER, award-winning and pioneering climber and author

“For me, no song has lyrics that better sum up the experience of travelling to Scotland in the winter to climb than Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones. Then, on a more positive note, I find Bowie’s The Jean Genie to be a great one for encouraging you to get up and out there – it’s basically a nice active song that tells me to jump around a lot, which I like. Oh, and talking of Bowie, I’ll say Space Oddity too, for no other reason than I like it.”

HAZEL FINDLAY, big wall climber and the first British female to free El Capitan

“Three tracks? That get me psyched? Never Grow Old by Floorplan, the Shy FX remix of Protoje’s Who Knows (featuring Chronixx), and Marek Hemmann’s Gemini. That was easy.”

“Am I even allowed to recommend a song like Hit Em Up by 2Pac? I’ve got a real weakness for diss tracks – they really make me laugh”

LOUIS PARKINSON, World Cup competitor and bouldering coach

“Whether it’s to push myself through a hard training session, to get focussed for a competition, or chill out and reduce frustration after an unsuccessful attempt at a climb I desperately want to finish, I’m always surprised by how much of an impact music has on my performance. For example, Get Better by Nothing But Thieves seems to help me ignore the pain of tired muscles and sore skin and makes me fight hard in training. Then there’s Brother Ali’s Take Me Home, which is a great one for feeling confident – I remember having this playing through headphones when I sent my first 8B boulder. On the flipside, being too psyched up can be detrimental to really delicate and focussed climbs, and when that’s the case I go to Glory Box by Portishead.”

JIM POPE, GB Climbing Team member and World Cup competitor

“Living in Sheffield for the last few years, I’ve started listening to a lot more techno – there seems to be strong links between the climbing scene there and that type of music. The slow builds, the heavy bass and repetitiveness are all things that help me get focussed and psyched, and Transient by Mr G does it so well. Then, when I’m feeling destroyed but still have a few sets to go, I go for hip-hop and rap like With That by Young Thug – the harsh snares, deep 808s and aggressive lyrics make me try even harder. But climbing doesn’t always have to be about going hard. When I’m climbing with friends, it’s nice to have something chilled in the background, such as Nervous Tics by Maribou State. It’s relaxed without being demotivating.”