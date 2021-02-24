Best Via Ferrata Routes In Europe - Mpora

Share

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Best Via Ferrata Routes In Europe

From via ferrata in the Dolomites to via ferrata on the Spanish coast, when it comes to the "iron way" Europe has so many good routes to choose from

Europe is the homeland of via ferrata. It’s where it all began, back in the early 1900s. Even the term via ferrata, now used pretty much worldwide, came from here: it’s Italian for “Iron Way” (you’ll still see Germanic countries using Klettersteig).

Via ferrata in Europe stretches from the highest peaks to the coast, from the Dolomites to the Julian Alps to the Costa Brava. With over a thousand routes to choose from, we had a hard time picking out our favourites. Rest assured that there are plenty more than we could possibly list in this article.

If you’ve got your heart set on a particular mountain range or area, you’re very likely to find a cheeky little via ferrata route there too.

Via Ferrata in the Dolomites, Italy

Credit: Trentino Marketing

Italy is a big country and you can find via ferrata from the Tyrol to Tuscany. For this one though, we had to focus on the via ferrata in the Dolomites. They’re simply spectacular. Plus, it’s the Dolomites that people consider the home of the first via ferrata routes. They were used to move troops to strategic positions during WW1.

Because of this, via ferrata in the Dolomites is all about getting somewhere. You can use the routes to traverse knife edge ridges or connect up two bits of hiking trail that would otherwise be unconnectable. Famous long distance routes like the Alta Via 2 do just that, over several days.

For day trips, there are plenty of good options for Dolomite towns to base yourself in. Cortina, on the east side of the Dolomites, has a good twenty routes you can do in the area. As well as classic scrambles and ledges, there’s also at least one that takes you behind a waterfall… 

On the other side of the Dolomites, the area of Trentino has a good selection of towns. Personally, I have stayed in Madonna di Campiglio to do day routes in the Brenta Dolomites. From here you can also do the 3-5 day via ferrata and trekking route Via delle Bocchette. It’s been on my to-do list for years: incredible rock, incredible panoramic views and fantastical ladder ascents of sheer cliff faces. 

Via Ferrata In Spain

Credit: Ajuntament de Sant Feliu de Guixols

Spain: the land of sun and sandy beaches and, as it happens, via ferrata. You might not think of Spain for its mountains, although it does share the Pyrenees with France. However, there are some via ferrata routes near the coast and in the rocky spires of Andalucia that are genuinely amazing.

For example, the Via Ferrata Cerro Virgen de Gracia is a straightforward climb to a 14th century sanctuary at over 900m above sea level. It’s great for beginners and there’s almost no walk in – you can basically step out of a hotel and onto the via ferrata if you want.

For something a little different, Catalonia’s Costa Brava boasts the only via ferrata by the sea in Europe. The Cala del Molí via ferrata climbs right along the coast – you’ll be hanging out over turquoise waves and get to cross between inlets and islands on long wire bridges.

Via Ferrata In Switzerland

Credit: Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland is an alpine country through and through. It’s defined by its mountains (okay and occasionally by its cheese) so it’s no surprise that there are plenty of via ferrata to try. In the high mountains there are many routes that are simply the way between A and B – albeit an exciting one. You might even stray into neighbouring Italy or Austria on a multi-day mountain tour. 

Speaking of cheese, there is an excellent via ferrata close to the town of Gruyères. However, it’s not one for beginners. The ascent of Moléson via ferrata involves several overhanging sections, vertical ascent and traverses on the North Wall of Moleson. The rock face catches the afternoon sun in summer – but don’t miss the last cable car back down to civilisation. There is a small charge which goes towards the upkeep of the route.

Via Ferrata In France

From my personal experience, the via ferrata in France is often about steep climbs and dizzying exposure. I did the Baus de la Frema in the Maritime Alps that involved a huge pinnacle-spanning bridge and shimmying along two slack metal cables above a stomach turning drop. Madness.

There are plenty more via ferrata in France though. The Pyrenees have plenty – although not quite so many as the Alps. And we might sneak in a mention for the tiny mountainous country of Andorra here as well, wedged between France and Spain in the Pyrenees. With peaks on all sides, there are plenty of free-to-access via ferrata in all directions. 

Pictured: Via Ferrata In Andorra

For less mountainous areas that still have via ferrata options, how about Normandy? In the centre of “Norman Switzerland”, the Clecy via ferrata means you can traverse the cliffs above the River Orne on beams, rope bridges and cables towards the great viaduct. 

Or in the actual city of Grenoble itself, you can climb up the front of the Bastille: the ancient fortress that overlooks the city. While most tourists take the cable car or drive, you can feel smug topping out after 220m of ascent, monkey bridges and climbing the actual fort walls. 

Even More Via Ferrata in Europe

Well we’ve waxed lyrical and only managed to cover four countries… oops. Don’t worry. Here’s a sneaky few more places to try.

The Julian Alps, which make up a large proportion of Slovenia, have great via ferrata routes. They’re free and open to use just as part of the hiking trails – you’ll see them clearly marked on local maps. The most well known is the ascent of Triglav, Slovenia’s highest mountain, but there are plenty more that are just as exciting.

And one more before we grab our harness and run to the mountains: Austria. Like Italy, you’re spoilt for choice. But if you’re looking for a base town for day trips, you could do well with Innsbruck. In fact, the mountain ridge that dominates the Innsbruck skyline is a via ferrata route itself, with a cable car that takes you directly to the start. Ideal.

**********

Featured Image Credit: Trentino Marketing

You May Also Like

Climbing Blind | An Interview With Jesse Dufton

Shutter Life | Climbing Photographer Nadir Khan’s Life Behind The Lens

Pabbay Climbers and the Boy James | Sea Cliff Climbing On A Remote Scottish Island

Share

Topics:

Adventure via ferrata

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Via Ferrata | Everything You Need To Know

An introduction to via ferrata, and essential reading for anyone looking to get into it

Everything You Need To Know About Via Ferrata | What Is It? Where Can You Do It? What Equipment Do You Need? Is It Safe?
Travel

The American Road Trip | 10 of the Best

Experience the United States of America with these unforgettable road trips

10 of the Best Road Trips In The USA
Skiing

Top Tips | How To Ski Steep Terrain

We've got 8 tips to make the steep turn a stress-free affair

8 Tips To Master The Steep Turn | Steep Skiing
Skiing

Steep Scotland | 5 Of The Best Ski Descents

Here's our pick of the best steep skiing descents in Scotland

5 Of The Best Steep Skiing Descents In Scotland | Steep Scotland
Skiing

Backcountry In Scotland | The Ultimate Guide

A big guide on ski touring and splitboarding in Scotland

Backcountry Scotland | A Guide To Skiing And Snowboarding
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Finlay Wild Interview | The Record Smashing Runner

Last year, Finlay Wild ran the Ramsay Round in an astonishing 14 hours 42 minutes and 40 seconds

An Interview With Finlay Wild | The Record Smashing Scotsman
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production