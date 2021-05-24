One of the most elite rock climbers in the world – Alex Honnold – is getting ready to showcase his next big adventure. This time it’s a truly wild one that will focus in on him as he anchors down in the Amazon. The brand new National Geographic ‘Explorer’ series will give viewers the chance to join the American on his journey through the stunning biome of the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

Viewers will see his brave attempt to scale 1,000 feet of rock to the top of the Tepui, a remote “island in the sky” nestled deep within the Amazon Jungle.

This teaser clip from National Geographic’s YouTube channel has us feeling a tad bit excited. An incredible rock formation, an incredible location, and Alex Honnold himself in the mix; what’s not to love about that?

The Explorer series has been a signature of National Geographic since it first came into fruition back in 1985. 36 years on, the stories are still just as gripping and captivating.

Alex is no stranger to gripping, of course. The climber demonstrated his skillset in his critically acclaimed feature documentary ‘Free Solo’ back in 2018. This time around, Alex will be going one step further as he looks to play a massive part in this groundbreaking expedition by climbing where no climber has ever climbed before.

