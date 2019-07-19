There’s no doubt about it, climbing is a blast. It’s a great balance of physical and mental workout with a healthy dose of adrenaline thrown in, but if you live in a big city like London you might think you’re too far from the nearest mountain or cliff to get into climbing. There are in fact loads of great UK climbing spots within easy reach of the capital but closer still are London’s great collection of indoor climbing walls.

Pictured: Castle Climbing Centre

London boasts some of the best indoor climbing walls anywhere in the UK, covering all major styles of climbing from sport and bouldering to speed and even ice climbing! It’s worth noting however that the some London climbing centres are better than others for particular disciplines however and this is a generalised list – if you’re after the best bouldering walls in London for example have a look here. With thousands of sheltered routes available, these climbing walls have everything you could need for a great day’s climb.

You can grab new climbing gear from onsite shops, hit some outdoor features when the weather gets hot and chill in a climbing wall café when your arms have finally had enough. These great indoor climbing centres will let you do that and more.