Anyone who knows anything, even the smallest thing, about climbing will tell you that Marc-André Leclerc had an eye for a line. Where most of us mortals, mortals like me and you, might look at some extreme chunk of seriously mountainous terrain and say something like ‘No. Absolutely not. Climbing up that is simply not possible’ climbers of Leclerc’s ability will see only opportunities.

Climbers Brette Harrington and Quentin Roberts each held a special relationship with the late Leclerc, in their own right, and so it seems fitting that these two have taken on the challenge of completing some of the Canadian’s unfulfilled objectives; bringing his vision to life after his passing.

This short film here (see below), simply titled ‘Marc-André’s Vision’, takes place on the East Face of the daunting Torre Egger in Patagonia. It tells the story of Harrington and Roberts, alongside their fellow climber Horacio Gratton, planning, climbing, and ultimately achieving what Leclerc had wanted to do on this particular mountain. It’s a fitting tribute to Leclerc, and one that sees a line he’d spotted back in 2016 (before his passing) finally be turned into a reality.

Screenshot: YouTube (Brette Harrington)

The Alpinist, a documentary film all about the life of Marc-André Leclerc and his bold solo ascents, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. You can watch the official trailer for the film below.



