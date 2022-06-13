It’s far too early to say that it’s game over for production companies the world over, but Wide Boyz’ Pete Whittaker’s ‘write the theme tune, sing the theme tune’ approach on this Norwegian climb might just have our planet’s camera-wielders breaking out into something resembling a sweat. The multi-tasking approach Whittaker brings to his ascent in Tellnes, Norway, shows just what can be achieved if you’ve got both the necessary equipment and the relevant skills. Your move, Honnold.

In this video, Whittaker demonstrates one of the ways he’s preparing for an upcoming big-wall rope solo project. From a tech point of view, he utilises a GoPro 360 mounted to his helmet, a GoPro Hero 10, and a DJI Mini 2 drone. Of course, there’ll be harder challenges to come for him but it’s also hard not to be impressed by his willingness to spin so many plates at once. Pete makes the scrambling sections here look like a walk in the park but, of course, everything looks simple when you’re an armchair critic watching someone who knows what they’re doing when it comes to climbing.

We’re looking forward to seeing how Whittaker’s approach to filming himself evolves, and the ways in which his ‘going solo’ style develops. Anti-social types who love to go climbing, and want to produce Hollywood-style cuts all by themselves, you’ll undoubtedly be inspired by what’s on show here.

Screenshot: YouTube (Wide Boyz)

Screenshot: YouTube (Wide Boyz)

For more on Wide Boyz, and the cool stuff they do, head to their website.

