Let’s cut right to it. Shauna Coxsey knows a thing or two about climbing. After all, you don’t win two consecutive bouldering World Cups (2016 and 2017) without being somewhat of a master in your field. A specialist, you could say.

This summer, you’ll actually able to pick up some of this specialist Coxsey knowledge thanks to the very cool Red Bull Project Pro. The initiative is giving members of the public, yes that’s people like me and you bud, the chance to get real-life insight into life as a professional athlete. What they eat, what they drink, how often they train, and loads more super useful tips.

With this exciting Red Bull Project Pro stuff in mind, we decided now was as good a time as any to do a deep dive on the ingredients that make up Shauna’s formidable climbing talent. So, gather round. Class in session. Here’s a few things to remember if you want to climb like the UK’s most successful competitive climber.

1) The Importance of Upper Body Strength

Remember that time you tried this down at the old converted biscuit factory? It didn’t go well, did it? You fell off within, what, half a second (precisely enough time for you to remember that you’re not as hench as you think you are). Yeah, people laughed. Rest in peace, dignity. You are with the angels now.

As Shauna so perfectly demonstrates here, one thing all of the world’s best climbers have in abundance is incredible upper body strength. If you want to be up there with the very best, you need to put in the hours and get strong. That being said, pure strength alone is nothing without technique. Speaking of which, see the next lesson.

2) The Importance of Technique

Without good technique, climbers would just be strong people repeatedly falling off a wall. One thing our Shauna isn’t short of is technique. As this video demonstrates, she’s just as capable of bringing balletic movements to a bouldering problem as she is brute force. Her melding of the two characteristics is one of the reasons she’s been able to deliver on the biggest stages in climbing. Watch that first move. Then watch it again, and again, and again. It’s so, so, good.