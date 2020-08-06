We’ve been looking at photos of the Mizuno Enerzy concept shoe for a while now. Seconds have blurred into minutes, minutes have blurred into hours, hours into days, days into weeks, weeks into years, years into centuries, centuries into millennium. So hypnotised by this strange new bit of kit have we been, we’ve essentially lost all track of time. Part running shoe, part psychedelic trip. What the hell are we dealing with here?

Well, first and foremost, it’s unfortunately not what all running shoes are going to look like from now on. Some people might want to spend their days running around with what appears to be a smushed up human brain wrapped around their feet (we’re actually really, really, into the design), but realistically it’s always going to be a little bit too “out there” for the Strava-obssessed Sarahs and Martins.

No. We’re afraid this is actually just a limited edition statement piece that’s main purpose is to show off some cool new technology before it gets utilised in more traditional running shoe designs – see the Mizuno Enerzy Wave Rider 24, for example.

Mizuno Enerzy has, in the words of Mizuno, been “created to deliver a higher than ever energy return and softness.”

The Mizuno Enerzy Foam is a mid-sole material that, if the brand claims are to be believed, offers up excellent softness, rebound, and durability. It is meant to be 17% softer and provide 15% more energy return than previously used materials.

According to Mizuno, Mizuno Enerzy Core serves up the highest benefits of this technology – being their softest and most bouncy material ever. They claim that it’s 293% softer and provides 56% more energy return than previously used mid-sole materials.

